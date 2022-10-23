Eastdale Community Festival to provide family fun on Nov. 5th

Eastdale Neighborhood Association has partnered with Rise Chattanooga to host the first Eastdale Community Festival.
The Community Festival will take place Saturday November 5, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., on the grounds of Eastdale Community Center located at 1312 Moss Street, Chattanooga, TN 37411.
This is a great opportunity to bring the community together through local performers, vendors, family and friends.
Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod says the event welcomes Chattanoogans and residents in surrounding areas to come enjoy fun-filled family activities, good food, laughter, and meet new friends.
“Social cohesion is a basic requirement of healthy communities. Place-based arts and creative place making can help flow social cohesion to encourage community well-being.” Said Councilwoman Coonrod