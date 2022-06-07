In East Ridge, the police department is seeing an increase of catalytic converters being stolen in the city.
East Ridge Police Department Chief Stan Allen said thieves typically target trucks, vans, and SUVs, but sedans and sport cars are not excluded from catalytic converter thefts.
“They usually use a sawzall tool. They can get under a taller vehicle, cut them off very quickly, and get away,” Chief Allen said.
Thieves can easily make a couple hundred bucks by taking a catalytic converter to a scrap yard.
“It is the platinum, palladium, and the rhodium that is so valuable in these cats,” State Line Auto Service Owner John Memmer said.
While it can be a quick come up for thieves, it can be a pocket breaker for car owners.
Memmer said it could easily cost a person hundreds or even thousands to get fixed.
It is something you need to have on your car if you’re going to be driving it.
“The main reason because the engine is not designed to run without it. If the vehicle is not tuned to run without a catalytic converter the computer inside the vehicle is going to see parameters that it is not use too and that could do internal engine damage,” Memmer said
Driving without one could also cause the vehicle to become a fire hazard or a heating hazard, damaging other components of the car.
“What we have urged people to do is park their vehicle in a garage if they have a garage especially a larger vehicle. If they cannot put it in a garage, put it somewhere where it is well lit where it is going to be seen by people who are passing by,” Chief Allen said.
Having security cameras on your car is another preventable measure, it will help police identify the suspects, if your catalytic converter is stolen.
Aluminum plates can also be installed over converters to better protect them, along with vibration alarm.
Chief Allen said if you see something, say something.
That way they can work to get the criminals off of the streets.