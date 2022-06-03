Police in East Ridge are waring the public about an increase in the number of catalytic converters stolen around the area.
They say while high profile vehicles such as trucks, vans and SUVs are the usual targets, sedans and sports cars are also becoming popular for catalytic converter theft. Toyotas are being targeted over other vehicles.
They offer these tips for keeping your catalytic converter on your car:
- Park close to building entrances or the nearest road in public parking lots. Leave your vehicle in an area where people can see it.
- If you have a personal or shared garage, keep your vehicle parked inside the building with the door shut.
- Add video surveillance to the area where you normally park your vehicle.
- Install a catalytic converter specific security device, such as an aluminum plate. Once installed, the security device can provide a strong deterrence to the theft.
- Adjust the security system on your vehicle. If already installed, activate the vibration alert so that a moving saw could set it off.
Remember to call the police and report where your car was parked when your catalytic converter was stolen. Provide as many identifying details as you can, including the time when the theft most likely occurred.