East Ridge police are working to identify a theft suspect and could use your help.
Police say the suspect stole a credit card during a car break-in at Camp Jordan on July 8.
Police say the suspect tried to use the card to buy more than a $1,000 in gift cards at the Brainerd area Walmart but was unsuccessful.
Police say the suspect also stole a license plate from a Chattanooga business to further hide his or her identity.
If you recognize the suspect in the photos with this story or have any information about this case, click here to email Detective Sinisa Stojnic or call (423) 867-3720.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.