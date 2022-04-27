East Ridge police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man accused of stealing from an area business on Monday.
Police say the suspect was caught on camera stealing a hand tool from Discovery Outlet in the 4300 block of Ringgold Road.
Police say the suspect is a white male who was wearing glasses and has tattoos on both arms.
The suspect was scene in the store with another man in a black shirt and a female.
Police say all three people left in a Nissan Rogue SUV.
If you know the suspect’s name or have any information that could help investigators, please call the East Ridge Police Department at (423) 867-3720 and reference case number 22-005724.
