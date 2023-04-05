East Ridge police are asking for your help with identifying a man who they say was caught on camera stealing from an area Dollar General store.
Police say video captured the suspect using deceptive methods to avoid scanning all of the items in his shopping cart while using the self-checkout area and also failing to pay for all of the items.
Police say the suspect left the store in a maroon car that’s make and model is unknown.
If you recognize the man in the photos, please call the East Ridge Police Department at 423-867-3720 or click here to send a message through the agency’s Facebook page.