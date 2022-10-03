Police in East Ridge are asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who was spotted on a doorbell camera.
EPRD say that on the afternoon of Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to an address on Atomic Ridge regarding a burglary.
The person told police that several nights before, a home under construction was entered and the internals of a Whirlpool microwave were taken.
Early on the morning of Sept. 27 at 3:24am, a Ring doorbell camera caught a younger white male carrying a backpack trying to open the door of a nearby unit on Atomic Ridge, several doors down from the other unit.
East Ridge police as that if you recognize the man or have any information to please contact them at 423-622-1725 and use case #22-013445.