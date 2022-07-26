East Ridge Police search for suspected female prowler

East Ridge police are searching to locate a female suspected of prowling around a home on July 25, 2022.
Just after 11 p.m., East Ridge officers were dispatched to St Thomas Street regarding a prowler.
ERPD met with the reporting party who stated his camera gave notification of someone on his back porch.
He stated he reviewed the camera footage and observed a black female wearing a dark colored camo jacket, red shorts and knee-high socks prowling around his home.
ERPD searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Police say they will continue to search the area in an attempt to identify.
If you have any info on this suspicious person, you are asked to reach out to the East Ridge Police Department.