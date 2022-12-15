The East Ridge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to have stolen credit/debit cards from a Family Dollar employee last month.
Police say on November 17th, 2022, both a male and female were initially suspected of having stolen the identification and credit/debit cards from an employee’s purse at the Family Dollar located at 5319 Ringgold Road.
Investigators were able to obtain video footage of the suspects but were initially unable to corroborate the allegation. The video footage had depicted the couple driving a silver-colored import vehicle.
East Ridge Investigators later learned that suspects had attempted a purchase at the Auto Zone in Ringgold, Georgia with one of the stolen credit/debit cards which had since been cancelled by the victim.
Investigators visited the Auto Zone and spoke with an employee who had recalled the specific transaction having occurred on November 19th, 2022.
Store employees recalled that a male and female couple who had bought brake pads for a 2009 Kia Spectra. Employees additionally recalled that the couple attempted the usage of several cards before the purchase was tendered.
Investigators provided employees with images of the couple captured while at the Family Dollar; the employee confirmed that it was the very same couple who had bought the brake pads at Auto Zone.
Stock images were then compared to the silver vehicle captured on surveillance footage at the Family Dollar on the evening of the incident and confirmed it was consistent with a silver-colored 2009 Kia Spectra.
Please examine the photographs of the suspects and the vehicle which is believed to be a silver-colored 2009 Kia Spectra.
If you can assist in identification, you are encouraged to report any information to the East Ridge Police Department.