The East Ridge Police Department is participating in this year's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
On Saturday October 29, 2022 residents can turn in unused or expired prescription medication for safe disposal at Walgreens, 5301 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN.
East Ridge police will also offer a safe disposal site in the lobby of the Police Department during business hours.
For more information or for other disposal sites please follow the link! https://www.hccoalition.org/rx-drug-take-back-events