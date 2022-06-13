An East Ridge Police officer who went viral on TikTok for his dancing skills has caught the eye of NBC's new hit show, "Dancing With Myself."
Jonah Goddard protects his community each day but this dancing goal is to show the humanity of police offers.
"I kinda more so just wanted to show people that police officers we're human too behind the uniform. We are just as much as a person as the people we deal with out on the street and the people we talk to every day," he said.
Goddard found his love for dance when he was just a kid dancing with his mom in the living room.
"We'd watch movies like You Got Served and Step Up and it would always be a dance competition either with her or some of my other friends or people I played soccer with," he said.
He turned to TikTok to keep his love for dancing alive while he was off-duty.
"With the law enforcement side of things people at first were like ok I'm not sure about it but then you see what kind of positive impact it has and like I said it's actually a positive talking point with my department and the public," he said.
The East Ridge Police Department supports him and his viral TikToks caught the eyes of NBC casting directors.
Goddard said he loved meeting the other contestants from all over the country.
"I've always been a fan of Shakira, ever since I was little, you know hips don't lie. I was keeping it together, you know, like I was like 'oh my God she's watching'. I was fangirling the whole time," He said.
"Dancing With Myself" premiered on May 31. People compete in dance challenges for a panel of celebrity judges and a studio audience.
Judges on the show are International recording artists Shakira, Nick Jonas, and American actress .
"Dancing with Myself" airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.