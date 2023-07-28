East Ridge Police make two arrests for drugs, guns following Chattanooga Police chase

Police say a pursuit in East Ridge led to two arrests last Thursday.
The East Ridge Police Department says on July 20th, officers located a vehicle on Dunlap Avenue that had just been involved in a pursuit with Chattanooga Police following an aggravated domestic call.
The suspect was located in an apartment and Chattanooga Police took both the suspect along with another male into custody.
While clearing the residence, officers observed marijuana in plain view before obtaining a search warrant for the residence.
Police say they found a plethora of drug paraphernalia including several digital scales and packaging materials.
The following was obtained and seized:
- 19 grams of marijuana
- 4 pouches of mushroom gummies weighing 2.5grams each
- Multiple THC vapes
- $3440 cash
- .300 Blackout AR style pistol
- 87 rounds of .223 ammo
- 87 rounds of 9mm ammo
- 2 rifle magazines
- One 9mm magazine
- One .556 drum magazine
- One 9mm drum magazine
- An empty case for a SAR9 9mm pistol