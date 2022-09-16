Early Friday morning, East Ridge police received multiple reports of a man trying to open locked cars in the areas of Gleason Drive, Cathy Lane, and South Germantown Road.
They have several photos and videos of the suspect who was caught attempting to open the doors of multiple vehicles were shared on the East Ridge Police Department Facebook page.
Police ask that anyone with information about this person contact them at 423-867-3720.
They also remind people to lock car/truck doors and remove valuables (especially firearms) when left overnight. They say the vast majority of our auto burglaries and auto thefts involve unsecured vehicles.