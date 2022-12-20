After a man and woman loaded up two grocery carts with cleaning supplies at a local store, East Ridge police says they simply left the store without paying for the goods.
The man and woman shown in surveillance photos went to the Dollar General at 3920 Ringgold Road, and filled two shopping carts with various items, including toilet paper and laundry cleaning items.
They then walked out of the store without paying for the items, police say.
Store employees then followed the pair outside and saw the items being placed into gray 4-door pickup truck with a Tennessee license plate.
Police ask if you have information on the identity of the couple to please call them at 423-622-1725.