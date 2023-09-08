"They found large amounts of narcotics, about nearly 30 grams of fentanyl powder and 786 dosage units of pressed fentanyl tablets. Two parties were arrested, and they seized around $1,900 in cash,” says Assistant Police Chief Josh Creel.
East Ridge Police say they stopped the vehicle for an equipment violation. After a search, they arrested Walter Fortson III and Kyla Poole.
Chief Creel says the amount of drugs and money found indicate a resale.
"We will seek out offenders who are selling these drugs in our community and will prosecute them in conjunction with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office or our federal partner,” he says.
Creel says narcotic use and distribution are a big public safety issue, from deadly overdoses to violence.
His department is working to crack down on drug offenders.
"It's a problem. We're seeking to interdict and counter-man that problem,” he says. “So far, we're taking drugs off the street at a pretty fast rate.”
Creel says drugs breed a violent culture. He says too many families are being ripped apart by overdoses. He says officers are carrying Narcan, a counteragent to opiate drugs.
He says the department uses a drug take-back program for people to safely dispose of pharmaceutical drugs. He says it’s important they go into both schools and the community to educate others.
“We can all help steer someone who is addicted in the right direction. We want to help. For the sellers of these drugs, we will prosecute,” says Creed. “If you know someone that is suffering from addiction, please encourage them to get help. We run way too many overdose calls. We see too many people lose their lives, too many families destroyed.”