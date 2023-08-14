featured
East Ridge police arrest wanted felon, validated gang member
East Ridge Police take wanted felon and validated gang member into custody Thursday.
They say just before midnight on August 10th, East Ridge Officers conducted a park and walk in an attempt to make contact with a wanted person who was a validated gang member.
Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed the wanted male subject in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
At this time, East Ridge Officers took the male subject into custody on multiple felony warrants out of Tennessee and Georgia.
Following a search of the vehicle officers located approximately 7.8 grams of suspected fentanyl along with multiple baggies and a scale with white powdery residue on it.
The male subject was subsequently charged for fentanyl for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
