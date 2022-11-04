Fort Oglethorpe police say a man was arrested on Thursday evening following a chase that crossed the state line.
Chief Keith Sewell says officers tried to stop Mitchell Frady after he was spotted driving recklessly on Lafayette Road around 1:00pm.
Chief Sewell says Frady purposely hit two patrol cars in the area of Westside Drive before driving off.
Chief Sewell says the Frady led officers on a chase into Tennessee where he was eventually caught on Lee Highway near Shallowford Road.
East Ridge police arrested Frady for one count of criminal impersonation.
Chief Sewell says police later learned that the vehicle Frady was driving was reported stolen from the Fort Oglethorpe area.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.