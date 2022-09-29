East Ridge PD warn residents of recent scam
One of your fellow East Ridge residents brought recent phone calls and mailers to our attention. Please be aware that this notice of winning a contest is fraudulent!'
The letter asks that an included check be cashed/deposited and a portion returned to claim a prize. The included check will later found to be fraudulent, YOU will be out the money, and the scammer will have taken a couple thousand dollars of your hard earned money!
If anyone receives suspicious communications please don't hesitate to contact us. We're more than happy to assist and promote a safer East Ridge!
Tags
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek Tuesday
-
State of Emergency declared for Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian
-
Multiple restaurants receive failing inspection scores
-
'Drag queen' viral video at Wanderlinger Brewing Company sparks controversy
-
No SRO assigned to fill East Ridge High School position after controversial arrest
-
UPDATE: Two-year old boy drowns in neighbor's pool in Bradley County
-
Mayor of northwest Georgia town dies in motocross wreck
-
Chattanooga man killed in Sunday night shooting, another injured