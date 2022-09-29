Grundy and Marion County Sheriff's Dept seeks info on golf tournament fundraiser scam
One of your fellow East Ridge residents brought recent phone calls and mailers to our attention. Please be aware that this notice of winning a contest is fraudulent!'
 
The letter asks that an included check be cashed/deposited and a portion returned to claim a prize. The included check will later found to be fraudulent, YOU will be out the money, and the scammer will have taken a couple thousand dollars of your hard earned money!
 
If anyone receives suspicious communications please don't hesitate to contact us. We're more than happy to assist and promote a safer East Ridge!

