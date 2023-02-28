The East Ridge Police Department is asking for your help with identifying a woman who is a suspect in an auto burglary.
The incident happened on Tuesday, February 21.
Police say the woman is associated with an unidentified male who was driving what appears to be a silver 2012-2017 Volkswagen Passat.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information about this case, please call the East Ridge Police Department at (423) 867-3720 or click here to send a message through Facebook.
