Celebrating his third birthday, K9 Quest has been with the East Ridge Police Department for approximately two years.
He was imported from Europe to Indiana by a trainer for the East Ridge Police Department. In Indiana, Quest received additional training and was matched with a handler.
K9 Quest is certified through the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program. He is certified in narcotics, tracking, and criminal apprehension.
His duties include East Ridge Patrol, along with assisting partnering agencies. Since Quest has been working on the street, he has apprehended eight felony suspects with no bites.
All suspects have surrendered with just the presence of K9 Quest.
With the help of K9 Quest, the department has seized approximately 1.6 lbs. of illegal substances within the last year.
When Quest is not working, he loves to play fetch with a tennis ball.
Quest’s partner, Officer Beadle, has been a member of the East Ridge Police Department for 6 years.