East Ridge police are asking for assistance in identifying a female allegedly discovered to have stolen items from the Dollar General located at 5707 Ringgold Road.
Video surveillance footage captured her scanning the items within her possession and followed up by her utilizing the credit card kiosk to show that she was subsequently paying for the items.
Police say the sale was canceled and unpaid, and the suspect exited the store with the goods totaling $68.04.
She is described as having distinctive tattoos and was seen driving what is believed to be a dark-colored Dodge/Chrysler minivan.
If you have information on the suspect, police ask that you contact them on East Ridge Police Department's Facebook page or email Lt G Beck at gtbeck@eastridgetn.gov.