East Ridge Parks and Recreation and the East Ridge Police Department are partnering to host a presentation concerning a growing scamming problem.
On Friday, May 12, East Ridge Police Department’s Assistant Chief Josh Creel will be speaking on how to be scam smart, knowing when you are being scammed, and what to do if it happens to you.
“Being Scam Aware” will be on Friday at 6 p.m. at the East Ridge Community Center.
The “Being Scam Aware” presentation is part of the East Ridge Community Conversation series which offers a variety of helpful topics to the community and surrounding areas.
Participants at the “Being Scam Aware” presentation will learn how to take basic steps that may well keep them from becoming a victim of an increasing number of scams.