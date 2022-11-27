Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund say that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed.
East Ridge 'Needy Child Fund' will continue to accept applications for assistance
Applications from those in need may be picked up at East Ridge Elementary School, Spring Creek Elementary School or at City Hall.
In addition to those locations, people interested in assistance can contact the East Ridge Needy Child Fund on its Facebook page.
