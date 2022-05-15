featured
East Ridge home suffers major damages in Sunday morning fire
A home has suffered nearly $40,000 in damages after an early morning fire broke out in East Ridge on Sunday.
East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams says crews with East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning at 1024 Hurst St.
Upon arrival heavy fire and smoke was found coming from the single family dwelling.
All occupants had self evacuated prior to responders arrival.
Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack and conducted a search of the residence. One family pet was located during the search and removed.
East Ridge Animal services will be assisting with the displaced pets.
A request was made to Tri State Mutual Aid for two additional engines to the scene and one for a fill in assignment at our station one.
No injuries were reported.
Damages are estimated to be near $ 40,000.
East Ridge Fire Investigation division is conducting the origin and cause of the fire.
Mutual Aid companies to the scene included: Chattanooga Battalion 2, Chattanooga Squad 13, Catoosa Engine 7, Mutual Aid Fill-in; Chattanooga Engine 15.
Tags
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Local 3 News remembers Chief Photojournalist Lee Broome
-
'Is there anybody in there?': Casket discoveries on South Chickamauga Creek remain a mystery
-
Hamilton County Health Department warns parents about mysterious hepatitis in kids
-
Restaurant fails inspection for employees not washing hands while handling raw meat
-
One dead, one severely injured in Rhea County stabbing on Thursday