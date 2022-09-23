Dozens of students walked out of class early Friday morning, just one day after the full body camera footage from Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Tyler McRae arrest of 18-year-old Tauris Smith's was released.
WATCH VIDEO | East Ridge Students Walkout over controversial video of SRO
"What we saw today was a peaceful expression of student voices about an incident that happened at their school this week," said Hamilton County Schools Communications Officer Steve Doremus.
Students came out of the buildings right as the day started, gathering on areas like the football field, track, and outside of the gym where Sledge was arrested.
WATCH VIDEO | East Ridge students walkout over controversial video
"We are pleased with the peaceful demonstration we saw this morning about the students being heard on an issue that did in fact affect them and their school," said Doremus.
The protest lasted about an hour and a half with speeches and chants throughout the morning.
"We've heard from voices throughout the community and will continue to do so," said Doremus.
We spoke to Doremus and were not given a clear answer at the time on Sledge's location, Deputy Tyler McRae's status, or school policies at the time.
"Do you know what the typical policy is when it comes to a student acting belligerent and calling an SRO?" we asked.
"I do not know that off the top of my head," responded Doremus.
