East Ridge continues search for narcotics suspect after manhunt

A manhunt is underway in East Ridge as police search for a wanted suspect who fled during a narcotics investigation.
On July 31, East Ridge police officers towed a truck and arrested its occupant on suspicion of narcotics use. The individual stated his identity, however authorities determined the individual was David Waters, a suspect in active warrants from multiple agencies.
Attempting to apprehend Waters, police lost him in a foot pursuit. After an extensive and intensive manhunt, Waters remains at large.
A K9 unit positively identified the truck as related to Waters and alerted authorities to 2 ounces of Methamphetamine located in the vehicle. Immediately following this discovery, police issued multiple warrants for Waters arrest.
If anyone has any information of whereabouts of Waters, please contact the East Ridge Police Department at (423) 867-7711.