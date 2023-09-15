The city of East Ridge is asking for the public's input on a new citywide parks and recreation master plan.
Officials are working to create a five-year plan to make the city eligible for future state and federal funds.
Officials are asking residents, business owners, and visitors to take a survey about what they would like to see for the future of East Ridge.
The survey will be up for the next 30 days.
You can take the survey using the QR code below or by clicking here.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates as they become available.