Officials with the City of East Ridge announced that on Thursday, November 10th, the Council had accepted the resignation of City Manager Chris Dorsey. The City Council also agreed upon a compensation package of six and half months base salary.
The Mayor expressed his appreciation for Dorsey’s leadership and time of service to East Ridge and its citizens and wish him well in his next chapter. He added that Dorsey helped facilitate numerous economic development projects within the City during his tenure.
The City has called a special public meeting at 6:30pm on Monday, November 14th, to discuss taking action on appointing an interim city manager.