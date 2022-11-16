It's that time of the year!
The City of East Ridge will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 19.
The line-up starts at 4:00pm on Germantown Road, from Ringgold Road north toward I-24, with the parade starting off at 6:30pm.
The parade will force the closing of Ringgold Road at 6:00pm, from Donaldson Road to Moore Road.
Germantown Road will be closed to all southbound traffic (except vehicles in the parade) beginning at 4:00pm. Only one northbound lane of Germantown will be open to traffic.
Bad weather could force the parade to be rescheduled to the following day, Sunday, November 20 at 3:00pm, with Germantown Road and Ringgold Road shutting down to traffic beginning at 2:00pm for Germantown Road and 3:00pm for Ringgold Road. The parade route and road closures are the same as the normal parade route and areas.
East Ridge Police will be at each intersection to direct traffic on the north-bound lane of Germantown Road and will also monitor the parade route via motorcycle units.