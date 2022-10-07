UPDATE: Collegedale police say East Hamilton Middle School is no longer on lockdown Friday afternoon.
Police say the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution because officers were looking for a suspect who led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Police say the suspect ended up crashing the vehicle in the area of Camp Road and Standifer Gap Roads and ran from the scene.
The suspect is still on the run and has been identified but no names have been released.
Police say the suspect is not believed to be armed and dangerous..
PREVIOUS STORY: East Hamilton Middle School is on lockdown on Friday, because law enforcement officers asked administrators to do so.
Hamilton County School officials say the students are safe and are not in any danger.
People are not allowed in the school building at this time.
