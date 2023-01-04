Damar Hamlin’s collapse on Monday night left many in shock, and safety on the football field is on the minds of many after the horrifying collapse of the 24-year-old.
The head football coach of East Hamilton High School Grant Reynolds says the incident was scary and he plans to talk with his team when they return to school.
“We do have protocol for when things like that happen,” said Reynolds. “Players know to come to the sideline, to get away from the person. But get people out there that are that are specialized that can help.”
Reynolds says the coaching staff is CPR certified and athletic trainers and an ambulance are there on game nights. He says the coaches closely monitor the student athletes’ health to see if someone is struggling. The staff works closely with the athletic training staff to ensure the players are in good health.
"We have coaches that care, you know. That's why people go into the profession of coaching. You care about the kids. That's the kind of people we have on our staff,” said Reynolds.
During his coaching career, Reynolds says he has seen two cardiac incidents. In 2017, official Mark Russell collapsed and received immediate medical attention from a cardiac care nurse. Last season, defensive coordinator Gerald Jones suffered an incident at halftime. Both have recovered, and Reynolds says it’s important to have trained medical professionals to provide help.
An open line of communication is a priority of East Hamilton. He says staff spoke with the team about how they were doing and if they were okay daily. At each practice, the team gathered in prayer for Jones. The team continued with their remaining schedule, but Reynolds made sure the team knew they had somewhere to turn to.
“I would just encourage kids to keep living each day to the fullest. You never know from one day to the next what's going to happen in the course of your life," said Reynolds. “While football is a great sport and a great game, it's not the end all. It's those relationships with people you make throughout the sport of football that count."