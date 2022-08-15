Local 3 is learning Save A Lot in East Chattanooga will reopen in two or three weeks under a new name.

The Save A Lot closing left residents in a food desert, affecting nearly 40-thousand people.

The store will become IGA, which stands for Independent Grocers’ Alliance.

"We need the grocery store in the community, badly,” Ferrell North said.

Ferrell North is a long time resident of East Chattanooga and was a regular at the Save A Lot grocery store that recently shut down.

“Here we are again without a store. We have to still go up to the Food City on Highway 58 and I get tired of going to Food City and the other little store up there. I would rather to go to Save A Lot because it is less than three minutes away from me. I can go down there, pick up what I need, and be back at my house,” North said.

Although the Food City on Highway 58 is only an eight minute ride from the closed Save-A-Lot, North said transportation is a huge concern for the elderly community.

“When they do get some transportation, they have to pay somebody to take them here and there, back and forth. Groceries are already outrageous and then you have to pay someone and what not,” North said.

Residents depending on the CARTA bus could dedicate multiple hours to such a trip, and walking is nearly a two hour trip just one way.

“And then you can think about that there is only so much that you can carry, right. If you have to shop for a family of people that might not be the best way for you the not only get there, but there is only so much you are going to be able to carry to get back where you are going,” Marie Mott said.

Marie Mott is a candidate for Chattanooga's City Council District 8 and she said this closing is a tough nail to bite for people living in East Chattanooga.

For years, grocery stores have struggled to survive in the area.

Mott believes one of the main reasons is low income.

"We have to bring up the incomes that people are making in these families in our communities. How can we as the city, how can we as public officials and leaders in the community, work together and ensure that people can afford more and have better access from an income prospective,” Mott said.