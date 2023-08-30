An East Chattanooga grocery store that has struggled to survive under different owners and brands is reopening again next month as an IGA supermarket.
The 17,976-square-foot grocery store at 2300 Dodson Ave. near Glass Street first opened in 1954 as a Red Food Store and has opened and closed since under the Sunnytown Supermarket and Save A Lot brands.
Local businessman Chaudry Ali, who also owns Rogers Super Market on East Main Street, said he closed the Save A Lot store on the site seven months ago after operating the discount store for just over a year.
IGA offers more brand food items and should improve food and grocery options in East Chattanooga, Ali said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has labeled East Chattanooga a "food desert" because of the lack of readily accessible fresh fruits, vegetables and other grocery items for local residents.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.