Several crews were called to a house fire in East Brainerd on Friday evening.
It happened around 4:00pm at a home in the 2400 block of Haven Cove Lane.
The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene to find flames coming through the roof of the home and requested extra manpower.
Chattanooga Fire Department and Catoosa County Fire Department responded to the scene, but the single-story house ended up being a total loss.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
The Highway 58 VFD responded to Tri-Community VFD fire station to be on standby for any emergency calls.
