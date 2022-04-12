Two years to the day tornadoes ripped through the Tennessee Valley on Easter Sunday, the owners of one of the buildings in its path rebuilt in the same spot.
From the outside, Implants & Oral Surgery of Chattanooga, then East Brainerd Oral Surgery, looked practically untouched by the storms. But when its owners looked inside, they realized the damage was much worse.
"They had to actually redo the whole outside," said Dr. Richard Johnson, one of the owners of the practice. "They put new brick up and everything and redid the inside."
Everything inside was destroyed. They rented out two temporary offices while they paid an estimated $2 million in repairs.
"There was water coming out of ever fixture and every opening in the ceiling," said Dr. Bill Childress, another owner of the business. "God raised Jesus from the dead. He can certainly resurrect this office, if that's His plan."
Two years to the day, they resurrected what collapsed on Easter Sunday. They walked back into their business, which is now in an upgraded building that's still sitting on the same property as it did before the devastation. This time, with a new name and a fresh start.
"Essentially everything in this office is new," said Dr. Brandon Stanley, the third owner of the business. "When weather stirs up a little bit, it's always a little bit scary. This is not something we want to go through again."
But now they say it's a breath of fresh air. They're back home but now, they say, better than before.
"We're very blessed, but it hasn't been easy," said Stanley.
"Everybody's still fine, and things can be replaced," said Childress. "And they've all been replaced. And that just shows that you don't base your happiness on things because that's not what makes people happy."