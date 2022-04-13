Early voting underway in Chattanooga's city elections

Early voting in Hamilton County starts today and will end on April 28. All of the early voting sites will be closed on April 15 for Good Friday.

Election Commission

  • 700 River Terminal Rd
  • 8:00am – 7:00pm Monday through Friday
  • 8:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays

Brainerd Rec Center

  • 1010 N Moore Rd
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays

Collegedale City Hall

  • 4910 Swinyar Drive
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays

Hixson Community Center

  • 5401 School Drive
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday thru Friday
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Training Center

  • 9108 Snow Hill Rd
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm Saturdays

Soddy Daisy Community Center

  • 190 Depot St
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays 

You must have a photo ID to vote. 

Voters can find more voting information on the Hamilton County Election Commission website. 