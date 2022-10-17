While the Georgia midterm election isn't until November 8th, many residents in Catoosa County took advantage of early voting in the state.
"As usual, I'm always excited about voting, and so while it's not a big crowd I decided to just come out today and vote," said Patricia Suttle, a voter in Catoosa County.
John Pless, Catoosa County Public Information Officer, said there are about 45,000 active registered voters in the county. Monday morning, he said more than 300 people came to cast their ballot in the first few hours of the polling location opening.
"Be prepared, you may have to wait a few minutes, but other than a few minutes, it's very rare to see the lines coming out here into the parking lot," said Pless.
Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he's expecting a strong turn out this midterm election, with 6.9 million active voters in the state.
"In 2018 we had 4 million people show up, in 2020 we had 5 million, we're just looking at the voter participation we are having right now, more absentee ballots have been requested in this cycle than we had in 2018."
During the 2020 presidential election, concerns grew over allegations of election fraud, but this midterm election, Jesse Miller told us he's not concerned.
"I'm 74-years-old, I voted for a long time, nothing has ever come up about this except for 2020," explained Miller.
There have been a few changes to the voting process to help restore faith and ensure the safety of voters' ballots. In Catoosa County, the absentee ballots drop off boxes have moved inside the polling office.
"Absentee ballots now have photo ID, so we have photo ID now for all forms of voting. We think that enhances security, and we also think that by doing that it will enhance confidence in the process," explained Sec. Raffensperger.
Georgia's early voting will be at least 17 days of early voting, starting on Monday, October 17th and going until the Friday before the election night.
The polls will be opened Saturdays, October 22st and October 29th to allow voters more opportunities to cast their ballot early.