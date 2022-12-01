The Whitfield County Board of Elections has extended early voting hours on Friday, December 2, due to the Dalton Christmas Parade.
According to the board of elections, Friday's hours are being extended to allow voters to attend the parade on Thursday night.
Voters will now have until 7PM on Friday, the final day of early voting, to cast their ballots.
The parade will begin at 7PM on Thursday at First Baptist Church.
The runoff election for Georgia's US Senate seat between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will be held on Tuesday, December 6.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for continuing coverage of Decision 2022.