Good morning, for the next 48 hours, it will be chilly outside for April, so pull out those jackets. Today will have some sun in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy to cloudy for midday through the afternoon. Highs ranging from 50-55 for most, but staying in the 40s on the plateau. It will also be windy from the west with gusts around 25mph. There will be scattered rain showers for the afternoon and evening. Each shower will be small in size and light. They’ll decrease overnight – just sporadic – as lows will drop to near freezing from about 30-35. Protect your plants.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with decreasing clouds for the afternoon. There will be additional scattered showers, tapering off in the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Now, let’s talk snow. On Friday and Saturday, there will be scattered snow showers in the higher elevations, particularly Friday night into Saturday morning. Accumulations will be minimal for our local area and will which spots get snow bands since activity will be scattered. In general, a dusting to 0.5” will be possible. The highest peaks of Cherokee and Monroe Counties with a couple of inches at the border.
Sunday will also begin with near freezing temperatures, but it will warm quickly. Afternoon highs will be around 70 with a mostly sunny sky.