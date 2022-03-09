The heaviest rain from overnight has now pushed into our far eastern counties, and the majority of it will wrap up by about 8am ET today with a few residual spotty showers. Flood Advisories from overnight have been allowed to expire, but please, still use caution getting out this morning for standing water on roads, especially before sunrise. Wednesday will be cool with highs in the mid-50s and mostly cloudy with some breaks in the clouds. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and will have lows in the upper 30s to 40.
Thursday will be a nice day. Clouds will decrease to allow for more sunshine as the day progresses. It’ll also be milder with highs in the low 60s. Friday will also be pleasant and warm with a mostly sunny sky and highs near 68. Then, Friday evening becomes active again with rain showers. As a strong cold front from the west pushes in, the rain will transition to mix to snow through the overnight into Saturday morning. Probabilities are increasing for accumulating snow as temperatures will drop to at or below freezing for Saturday morning. Daytime highs on Saturday will only climb the mid-30s. Be prepared for the cold and possible travel disruptions especially in the higher elevations. Then, it will be frigid Sunday morning with lows in the teens. Sunday will be sunny, so temperatures will rebound in the afternoon to the low 50s.