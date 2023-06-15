Chattanooga police responded early Thursday morning to a call of an assault in the 1700 block of North Concord Road.
Police arrived at the scene at about 12:38am, but were unable to find the suspect. They left and obtained a warrant for the suspect.
But a few minutes later, police were called back to the residence for a call of a person shot. The assault suspect had returned to the scene and was then shot by another person at the residence.
The suspect then fled before police were able to return.
The shooting victim, also the assault victim, was taken to a local hospital for examination and treatment of what police describe as life-threatening injuries.
No arrest has been made.