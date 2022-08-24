A house fire very early Wednesday morning left an Ooltewah home severely damaged.
The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the house on fire in the 6700 block of Crooked Cove Way about 12:49am.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the home found heavy fire in the upstairs hallway.
The fire was extinguished and contained to the laundry room and the upstairs hallway.
Damages are unknown at this time but the laundry room and upstairs hallway had severe smoke, fire and water damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.