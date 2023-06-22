An early morning fire in Red Bank has completly destroyed a home in the 2400 block of Charlotte Avenue.
The Red Bank Fire Department was dispatched to the home about 5:00am, and reported heavy smoke and fire showing on the front porch showing when they arrived.
Red Bank fire officials report the house as a total loss, with damages estimated at $150,000. HCEMS also responded to the scene for potential injuries to the firefighters, but known have been reported.
The cause of the fire will be under investigation by Red Bank Fire and Police Departments.
Chattanooga Fire Department, Dallas Bay VFD and Mutual Aid Chief Mike Williams responded to the scene, with Signal Mountain Fire Department and Chattanooga Fire Department standing by at Red Bank stations to cover their district for additional emergency calls.