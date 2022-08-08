A single vehicle crash early Monday morning claimed the driver's life, according to Chattanooga police.
The vehicle driven by Alfredo Wilson crashed into a pole in the 7200 block of Bonny Oaks Drive drive about 4:00am.
When police arrived they found Wilson dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.