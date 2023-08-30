The Rhea County school district announced that all Rhea County schools will be dismissed early this Friday, September 1, due to transportation needs for the RCHS football game to be played in Knoxville.
All schools will be on an early dismissal schedule starting at 1:00 pm.
Parents and guardians of students are advised to check with their child’s school for more details.
The Knoxville Central varsity football team will host RCHS for a non-conference game on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 pm in Knoxville.
The Rhea County Schools Transportation Department is looking for bus drivers and bus assistants. Applications are available online at https://www.rheacounty.org/Applications as well as in person at the Rhea County office, located at 1385 Broadway Street, Dayton.