Repaving work continues at the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park.
Dyer Road will be closed on Monday, July 11 to complete the paving process on the currently closed portion of Glenn Kelly Road. The closure will remain in place through July 22.
The work will mean the closing of Dyer Road for two weeks to complete paving on the southern end of Glenn Kelly Road.
The southern portion of Glenn Kelly Road, as well as Poe Road, will remain closed during this period.
Once complete, Poe Road and the southern end of Glenn Kelly Road will re-open according to a release from the National Park Service.
All public traffic, including motorists, equestrians, pedestrians, and bicyclists, is prohibited from using the closed sections. Detours will be posted.