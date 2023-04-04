New jobs are coming to Bradley County, thanks to a $25-million expansion at Duracell’s plant in Cleveland.
According to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Duracell will add 25 new jobs to its battery component manufacturing location.
The release says the expansion will support Duracell’s LaGrange, Georgia, site by providing a supply of strategic battery components and allowing the company to meet and exceed its growing North American battery demand.
The Cleveland plant opened in 1961 and has been producing batteries under the Duracell brand name since 1964.
The release says Duracell’s $25 million investment in Tennessee represents the company’s continued focus on providing the highest quality alkaline batteries.