A fire at a duplex in the Avondale Community on Wednesday sent two people to a hospital.
It happened around 1:20pm in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue off Wilcox Boulevard.
Fire officials say residents in one side of the duplex had smoke coming through their wall and called 911 before they escaped.
CFD crews arrived at the scene and were able to contain the fire to other side of the duplex that was vacant at the time of the fire because no one was home.
One adult and a minor were taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation.
The Red Cross is helping the three residents impacted by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
