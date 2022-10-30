Dunlap Volunteer fire crews remove elderly victim from overturned car Sunday morning

Dunlap Volunteer firefighters were dispatched to another multi-vehicle crash this morning at just before 10:30 a.m.
A vehicle with an elderly occupant had lost control in a curve and left the roadway on Kelly Cross Road near Sprouse Hill Road and was sitting on its side.
The road was slick from rain received this morning. The victim had minor injures but was unable to exit the vehicle.
Firefighters were able to stabilize the vehicle, remove the windshield and roll the top down so the victim could be removed without further injures.
Firefighters used Hurst battery powered eDRAULIC tools to cut the car roof.
Dunlap Fire responded with Rescue 1 and 9 firefighters.
The driver was transported to Erlanger Sequatchie by Puckett EMS with minor injuries.
Deputies with the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.