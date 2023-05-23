Dunlap PD has received numerous reports of a scam going around where elderly persons are receiving phone calls from people claiming to be their grandchildren and stating that they have been in a wreck.
Each case is said to involve a request for money to be sent to keep the grandchildren out of trouble, with different variables and details to each story.
Phone numbers that calls were reportedly received from include (423) 443-8561 and (786) 480-5110.
A male subject on the phone is said to have used vulgar language when he did not get what he wanted.
If you receive a call as such, you can contact the Dunlap Police Department on their Facebook page or at (423) 949-3319.